Se comprometió en apoyar a niños con plomo en la sangre, reducción de sueldos y sobre educación

El candidato a la presidencia de la República por el partido Perú Libre, Pedro Castillo Terrones arribó en horas de la noche a Pasco, en busca de impulsar su campaña y conseguir votos con miras a las elecciones del 11 de abril.

Antes de llegar a la plaza Carrión, el candidato del lápiz, recorrió en un vehículo las diversas arterias de la ciudad, a pesar del frio de la noche, fue recibido por cientos de militantes y simpatizantes en su mayoría maestros, que lo esperaban con pancartas y arengas.

Al hacer uso de la palabra, Castillo se refirió que se tiene que reducir el suelo de ministros y congresistas, además dijo en esta tierra gélida que será de prioridad bregar por la salud de los niños con plomo en la sangre.

Antes de retirarse, en el encuentro con los medios de comunicación parafraseo la cita bíblica de cómo liberaron a un ladrón Barrabas, “hace 2 mil años el pueblo eligió a un ladrón como Barrabas y que esto debe cambiar” dijo.

En cuanto a educación señaló que debe ser un derecho constitucional y que se debe aumentar el PBI, así mismo mejorar la salud y la agricultura en el país.

Free Peru candidate Pedro Castillo arrived in the city of Pasco

He pledged to support children with lead in their blood, pay cuts and on education.

The candidate for the presidency of the Republic for the Peru Libre party, Pedro Castillo Terrones arrived in Pasco late at night, seeking to boost his campaign and get votes with a view to the April 11 elections.

Before arriving at Plaza Carrión, the candidate with the pencil, traveled in a vehicle the various arteries of the city, despite the cold of the night, he was received by hundreds of militants and supporters, mostly teachers, who waited for him with banners and harangues.

When speaking, Castillo said that the floor of ministers and congressmen must be reduced, he also said in this icy land that it will be a priority to fight for the health of children with lead in their blood.

Before retiring, in the meeting with the media I paraphrase the biblical quote of how they released a thief Barabas, “2,000 years ago the people chose a thief like Barabas and that this must change,” he said.

Regarding education, he pointed out that it should be a constitutional right and that GDP should be increased, as well as improving health and agriculture in the country.