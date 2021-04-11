Genera reclamos electores de la tercera edad

En Pasco se realiza las elecciones generales Presidenciales, Congresales y del Parlamento Andino 2021, en las diferentes instituciones educativas se ha notado el ausentismo de miembros de mesa, el cual hizo que las mesas no se instalen y generen malestar de los electores.

En el frontis de las instituciones se han notado a pobladores de la tercera edad, que han llegado de diferentes lugares, hicieron llegar su malestar a nuestro medio, ellos señalan que necesitan votar y retornar a sus viviendas y otras a su ciudad de origen.

Por primera vez en el Instituto Tecnológico Pasco, se han instalado mesas, los electores antes de ingresar al local de votación tienen que desinfectar sus zapatos, lavarse las manos, personal les miden la temperatura y pueden ingresar a emitir su voto.

De la misma manera efectivos policiales son los que orientan y con botella de alcohol les pasan a los electores, así mismo les piden que no se bajen la careta ni mascarilla, informó el Sub Oficial Usaita jefe de la Deincri Pasco.

Al cierre de la información a pesar que se había establecido un horario para las personas de la tercera edad y para los electores, hacían sus colas en el frontis, con la finalidad de ingresar a los locales de votación, “Se ha establecido un horario para que no se genere aglomeración por la pandemia pero la gente puede votar porque es un deber ciudadano” informaron las fuentes.

Se espera que antes de mediodía se puedan instalar las 443 mesas de sufragio en 66 locales de votación, que se han determinado tanto en la provincia de Pasco como Daniel Alcides Carrión.

Dato. Pasco tiene un total de 127,367 electores

Generates complaints from elderly voters

In Pasco, the 2021 general Presidential, Congressional and Andean Parliament elections are held, in the different educational institutions the absenteeism of polling station members has been noted, which made the polling stations not installed and generated discomfort among the voters.

In the front of the institutions, elderly people have been noticed, who have come from different places, they brought their discomfort to our environment, they point out that they need to vote and return to their homes and others to their city of origin.

For the first time at the Pasco Technological Institute, tables have been set up, voters before entering the polling place have to disinfect their shoes, wash their hands, staff measure their temperature and can enter to cast their vote.

In the same way, police officers are the ones who guide and with a bottle of alcohol they pass them to the voters, likewise they ask them not to lower their mask or mask, reported the Deincri Pasco Chief Usaita Sub-Officer.

At the end of the information, despite the fact that a schedule had been established for the elderly and for voters, they made their queues at the front, in order to enter the polling stations, “A schedule has been established for that no agglomeration is generated due to the pandemic, but people can vote because it is a citizen’s duty, ”reported the sources.

It is expected that before noon the 443 polling stations can be installed in 66 polling stations, which have been determined both in the province of Pasco and Daniel Alcides Carrión.

Fact. Pasco has a total of 127,367 voters