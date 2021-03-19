Un campesino identificado como Isaac Pardave Palacios (50) años de edad perdió la vida al ser alcanzado por descargas eléctricas (rayo) mientras pastaba sus ovinos. El hecho se registró el último miércoles en el distrito de Santa Ana de Tusi centro poblado de Pocobamba, informó el Coer Pasco.

Según información de los campesinos de la zona, antes de las descargas eléctricas se produjo una intensa llovizna, seguido de un ventarrón,” … cuando retornaba a su vivienda arreando sus ovinos, le cayó un rayo, de la misma manera cuatro ovinos de propiedad de su esposa Carmen Jiménez también perecieron” informaron las fuentes.

Hasta la zona se hicieron presentes autoridades para realizar las diligencias, el cuerpo fue trasladado a la morgue para la necropsia de ley.

Finalmente, personal de defensa civil informó que brindarán apoyo a la familia afectada previo informe de los animales muertos suscitado por fenómenos naturales.

