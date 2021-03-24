Efectivos policiales de medio ambiente, en coordinación con el fiscal adjunto en materia ambiental y servicio nacional forestal y de fauna silvestre realizaron un operativo en el distrito de Huariaca.

Al llegar al recreo campestre “chato” decomisaron pieles de venado de color gris y animales disecados, motivo por el cual se procedió a la incautación de los especímenes siendo trasladados a las instalaciones policiales, puestos a disposición del área forestal.

Decomiso de animales

Police investigate the case

Under investigation is the theft of a 55-inch television perpetrated inside the “Happy Dent” dental clinic located in the Environmental Police, in coordination with the deputy prosecutor in environmental matters and the national forest and wildlife service carried out a operational in the district of Huariaca.

When they arrived at the “chato” country recreation, they seized gray deer skins and stuffed animals, which is why the specimens were seized and transferred to the police facilities, placed at the disposal of the forest area.