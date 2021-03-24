  • 24 marzo, 2021 7:04 PM

#TeCuidasMeCuidas

Actualidad Regional Culturales General Nacionales

Pasco. Policías decomisan pieles de venado y animales disecados

PorMAURIPOOL

Mar 24, 2021
PIELES DE VENADO

Efectivos policiales de medio ambiente, en coordinación con el fiscal adjunto en materia ambiental y servicio nacional forestal y de fauna silvestre realizaron un operativo en el distrito de Huariaca.

Al llegar al recreo campestre “chato” decomisaron pieles de venado de color gris y animales disecados, motivo por el cual se procedió a la incautación de los especímenes siendo trasladados a las instalaciones policiales, puestos a disposición del área forestal.

Decomiso de animales 

 

Police investigate the case
Under investigation is the theft of a 55-inch television perpetrated inside the “Happy Dent” dental clinic located in the Environmental Police, in coordination with the deputy prosecutor in environmental matters and the national forest and wildlife service carried out a operational in the district of Huariaca.

When they arrived at the “chato” country recreation, they seized gray deer skins and stuffed animals, which is why the specimens were seized and transferred to the police facilities, placed at the disposal of the forest area.

MAURIPOOL

Entrada relacionada

Actualidad Regional General Nacionales
Pasco. Delincuentes ingresan a clínica dental y se llevan un televisor de 55 pulgadas
J Mar, 2021 MAURIPOOL
Actualidad Regional Daniel Carrión General Nacionales Oxapampa
Pasco. Solicitan a Jurado Electoral investigar a candidato por presunta entrega de regalos
J Mar, 2021 MAURIPOOL
Actualidad Regional General Nacionales
Pasco. Pastora muere por rayo fulminante en Tinyahuarco
J Mar, 2021 MAURIPOOL

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

You missed

Actualidad Regional General Nacionales
Actualidad Regional Daniel Carrión General Nacionales Oxapampa
Actualidad Regional Culturales General Nacionales
Actualidad Regional General Nacionales