No hay visos de solución

Comuneros de la comunidad San Juan de Milpo en el distrito de Yarusyacán en Pasco se encuentran en acciones de lucha y protesta por el incumplimiento de los acuerdos de la minera Nexa Milpo.

Según la declaración de un poblador son actas firmadas con la minera desde el año 1992, 2007, 2013, 2019 e indican que solo so mecidas burlándose de las mesas de diálogo, “… ellos en las diversas actas por usar nuestros terrenos, se han comprometido en diversas obras; ahora en cuanto a los puestos laborales se ha presentado una propuesta, pero estos abusivos solo indican que no pueden contratar por la situación que atraviesan, a sabiendas que están operando y nunca han paralizado a pesar de estar en pandemia y han traído gente de fuera…” señaló.

Dijo, además, que la minera no quiere dialogar, “nos hemos cansado del mal trato, cuantos han fallecido por esta pandemia por la llegada de gente de fuera, ni siquiera se han realizado las pruebas de descarte a los comuneros, la contaminación continúa, señores nosotros tenemos plomo en la sangre, pero al parecer a las autoridades de Pasco, ni les interesa, por ello no vamos a retroceder estamos reclamando nuestros derechos del cual se han firmado en actas y deben cumplirse” subrayó.

Al cierre de la información, el conflicto social continúa; los comuneros realizan piquetes en diversas zonas cercanas a la minera, mientras un fuerte contingente policial resguarda la empresa.

There are no signs of a solution

Community members of the San Juan de Milpo community in the district of Yarusyacán in Pasco are in actions of struggle and protest for the breach of the agreements of the mining company Nexa Milpo.

According to the statement of a villager, they are minutes signed with the mining company since 1992, 2007, 2013, 2019 and indicate that only people are mocked by making fun of the dialogue tables, “… they in the various minutes for using our land, have committed in various works; Now in terms of jobs a proposal has been presented, but these abusers only indicate that they cannot hire due to the situation they are going through, knowing that they are operating and have never paralyzed despite being in a pandemic and have brought people from outside … ” he pointed.

He also said that the mining company does not want to talk, “we have tired of the bad treatment, how many have died from this pandemic due to the arrival of people from outside, the community members have not even been discarded tests, the contamination continues, Gentlemen, we have lead in our blood, but apparently the Pasco authorities are not interested, so we are not going to back down, we are claiming our rights, which have been signed in the minutes and must be complied with, ”he stressed.

At the end of the information, the social conflict continues; community members carry out pickets in various areas near the mining company, while a strong police contingent guards the company.