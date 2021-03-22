Padres fueron a centro de retención para recogerlos

Personal del Ejército Peruano, policías y serenos lograron intervenir un Minicine ubicado en el Jr. Pedro Caballero y Lira en el distrito de Chaupimarca en Pasco, donde se hallaron más de 40 menores entre jóvenes y señoritas.

Dentro del ambiente se ubicó varias mini salas privadas bien acondicionadas con sillones, cojines y cobijas para el frio, donde se hallaron a los intervenidos, además en el piso varias botellas de licor.

Los menores captados no respetaban las normas de bioseguridad, por lo que fueron conducidos bajo custodia al centro de retención, horas después padres de familia se acercaron para firmar el acta de entrega y poder salir rumbo a sus hogares.

Según declaraciones de Oscar Rosales sub gerente de seguridad ciudadana, la edad de los menores oscila entre 14 a 17 años de edad, “muchos de estos estaban libando licor cada uno de estos cuartos adecuados para el festín, se traslada al centro de retención de verificar sus datos los padres de familia se acercaron…” señaló.

PASCO. INTERVIENEN BAR EL BUNKER PERSONAS LIBANDO

De otra parte, el área de fiscalización del municipio de Pasco, serenos y ejército, intervino el bar Bunker en la Av. La Plata en Pasco, donde se detuvo a 28 varones y 05 mujeres, todos fueron detenidos y el antro clausurado.

El sub gerente acotó, que se intervino el bar clandestino, es un trabajo permanentemente con el ejército y la policía, duro golpe a estos antros en plena pandemia sigue haciendo de las suyas… señaló.

Pasco. Minors and several bottles of liquor intervene inside it

Parents went to the retention center to pick them up

Peruvian Army personnel, policemen and security officers managed to intervene in a minicine located in Pedro Caballero y Lira Jr. in the district of Chaupimarca in Pasco, where more than 40 minors were found among young men and women.

Within the environment, several well-equipped private mini rooms were located with armchairs, cushions and blankets for the cold, where those intervened were found, in addition to several bottles of liquor on the floor.

The minors captured did not respect the biosecurity regulations, so they were taken into custody to the detention center, hours later parents came to sign the delivery certificate and be able to leave for their homes.

According to statements by Oscar Rosales deputy manager of citizen security, the age of the minors ranges from 14 to 17 years old, “many of these were sipping liquor each of these rooms suitable for the feast, it was transferred to the retention center to verify their data the parents approached… ”he pointed out.

PASCO. BAR EL BUNKER INTERVENE PEOPLE LIBANDO

On the other hand, the inspection area of ​​the municipality of Pasco, police officers and the army, intervened the Bunker bar on Av. La Plata in Pasco, where 28 men and 05 women were arrested, all were arrested and the club closed.

The assistant manager said, that the speakeasy was intervened, it is a permanent job with the army and the police, a hard blow to these clubs in the middle of the pandemic, he continues to do his thing … he pointed out.