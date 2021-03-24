Policía investiga el caso

En investigación se encuentra el robo de un televisor de 55 pulgadas perpetrado dentro de la clínica dental “Happy Dent” ubicado en el Jr. San Cristóbal.

Según declaraciones de los efectivos policiales, los hampones forzaron una de las puertas y se llevaron el artefacto eléctrico, “… para nosotros se trata de un robo muy sospechoso, por lo que los delincuentes conocían el ambiente, pero no podemos adelantar juicio el caso se encuentra en investigación” refirió un agente policial.

Los afectados se han acercado a la comuna provincial para solicitar las cámaras de videovigilancia, pero les informaron que es más de un año que están inoperativas.

Police investigate the case

Under investigation is the theft of a 55-inch television perpetrated inside the “Happy Dent” dental clinic located in Jr. San Cristóbal.

According to statements by the police officers, the thugs forced one of the doors and took the electrical device, “… for us it is a very suspicious theft, so the criminals knew the environment, but we cannot bring forward the case. It is under investigation, ”said a police officer.

Those affected have approached the provincial commune to request the video surveillance cameras, but were informed that it is more than a year that they are inoperative.